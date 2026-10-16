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Home / Patiala / Nod to revised user fees for bulk waste generators in Patiala

Nod to revised user fees for bulk waste generators in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:37 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation has formally adopted the Punjab Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Cleanliness & Sanitation Bylaws- 2026.
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In a major decision aimed at improving cleanliness and municipal waste management in the city, the Municipal Corporation has formally adopted the Punjab Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Cleanliness & Sanitation Bylaws- 2026.

This decision, approved by the General House following communications from the Department of Local Government, and the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), supersedes the earlier 2022 amendment bylaws to enforce stricter waste disposal and collection standards across the city.

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Under the newly adopted framework, four-way source waste segregation has been made mandatory for all waste generators, requiring households, institutions and commercial establishments to sort garbage into wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste (including domestic biomedical and hazardous waste) prior to handover to authorised waste collectors.

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The bylaws also prescribe detailed obligations for bulk waste generators (BWGs) and extended bulk waste generators (EBWGR), including compulsory registration, annual return filings, self-managed transportation and adherence to environmental disposal norms.

Exercising powers under local applicability clauses to regulate user fees for door-to-door garbage collection, the MC has approved a revised monthly charge structure across various non-residential and institutional categories.

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Under the approved slab rates, universities under the BWG category will pay Rs 30,000 per month for all four waste streams (or Rs 20,000 per month for dry, sanitary, and special care waste only). Shopping malls, complexes and colleges, ITIs and polytechnics under BWG will be charged Rs 25,000 monthly (Rs 15,000 for dry/sanitary/special care). Hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, sabzi mandis, industries, workshops and religious institutions falling under the BWG category will pay Rs 15,000 monthly (Rs 10,000 for dry/sanitary/special care). Establishments such as schools, auto garages, printing presses, paying guest houses, coaching centers, OPD facilities and laboratories under the BWG category face a Rs 10,000 monthly fee (Rs 5,000 for dry/sanitary/special care). Additionally, non-BWG universities will pay Rs 10,000 (Rs 5,000 for dry/sanitary/special care) and non-BWG hostels will pay Rs 5,000 (Rs 3,000 for dry/sanitary/special care) per month.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the implementation of these charges would help fund scientific waste processing, legacy waste cleanup and door-to-door collection across all wards.

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