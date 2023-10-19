Non-functional street lights irk commuters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 18

The residents and commuters of the city have raised concern about the non-functioning of street-lights during late evening hours, which poses a threat of road accidents.

One of the residents said, “Street-lights in the Model Town area have not been working for many days now. In fact, the lights over railway crossing 22 were also non-functional on Wednesday.” The affected areas include Ranbir Nagar, Bachitar Nagar, Sanauri Adda and Friends Colony among others.

Municipal Corporation, Patiala is in the process of shifting the stray cattle to cattle ponds, “It is yet to shift them all, the presence of cattle on the road compounds the problem and increases the vulnerability to accidents,” said the residents.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “My staff has informed me that a number of street-lights were found to be non-functional on Tuesday after the wires were stolen. However, most of the lights have now been restored.”