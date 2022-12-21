Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

Non-functional street lights in the city have become a traffic menace for commuters. Lack of visibility due to non-functional and defunct lights and dense fog has increased the likelihood of accidents in the city.

A resident said, “The Municipal Corporation should ensure that all street lights are functional throughout the day. The visibility has reduced exceptionally due to dense fog and lack of light. The non-operational street lights aggravate the issue and increase the threat of accidents.”

Another resident questioned the MC’s project of changing conventionally used street lights to LED lights and said, “The MC has not yet completed its project of replacing the street lights. Lights at various places are found defunct on a regular basis.”

MC Superintending Engineer Gurpreet Singh Walia said the civic body officials are working on changing all defunct street lights in the city. “Our project to replace conventional street lights with the LED ones is going on. Of the 37,000 lights, we are only left with around 4,000 for replacement. The project will be completed soon.”