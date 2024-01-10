Non-teaching employees hold protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 9

The Non-Teaching Employees Union of Aided Colleges, Punjab, organised a state-level protest at Mata Gujri College to impress upon the government to implement the 6th Pay Commission, which would put them on par with the employees of the state’s government colleges.

Union president Bachittar Singh said that despite protests at college level and repeated memorandums to the state government, the government did not pay heed to their demands. He said that the union may organise a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

He added that the purpose of the protest in Khatkar Kalan was to remind the Chief Minister of his oath that he had taken there, announcing his commitment to transforming Punjab into a progressive state. Now it seems that the government does not want to give the state government employees their due, he added.

#Fatehgarh Sahib