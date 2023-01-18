Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 17

Non-teaching employees of Punjabi University today said they will resort to holding protests on the campus if the state government fails to provide grants for the University.

The university has been under fire over delay in crediting salaries on time. The salaries of the employees are being credited into their accounts after a gap of two months.

The university has made numerous attempts to seek grants from the state government but has failed to get any. Recently, its expenditure on salaries increased by over 100 crore after the implementation of the new pay commission scales for both teaching and non-teaching employees by the state government.