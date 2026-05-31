North Zone Cultural Centre to host two-day music and dance festival in Patiala from June 6

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will host a two-day festival of music and dance at the historic Kalidasa Auditorium on June 6 and 7 here.

Advertisement

The programme, “Rhythmia”, will be held at Kalidasa Auditorium from 6.30 pm onwards on both days.

Advertisement

The festival will feature some of the leading maestroes of the Hindustani classical music and dance.

Advertisement

On the inaugural day, Padma Shri recipient Ashwin M Dalvi, an iconic Surbahar player, will perform.

It will be followed by Santosh Nair’s acclaimed national award-winning dance-theatre work — “The Game of Dice”.

Advertisement

The concluding day will feature Pandit Subhash Ghosh, a leading exponent of the Agra Gharana, who will present his compositions marked by intricate patterns of the craft, offering a sneak-peak into our rich musical past.

The finale to the musical fare will feature Dr Sameera Koser, an accomplished Kathak dancer of the Lucknow Gharana.

Mohd Furqan Khan, Director of the NZCC, said the “Rhythmia” was an impassioned endeavour of the Centre to connect the younger generations with our rich cultural roots.