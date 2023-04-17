Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

Northern Railways won the 33rd All-India Railway Cricket (Women) Championship. The championship was organised by the Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) Sports Association, at the PLW Cricket Stadium from April 10 to 16.

Eight teams from various units of Indian Railways participated in the championship, which featured several prominent international-level cricketers including, former Indian captain Mithali Raj.

The final match was held between Northern Railways (NR) and North Central Railway (NCR). After NCR made 195 runs in 50 overs for nine wickets, NR chased down the target in 44.5 overs, losing eight wickets. NR thus won the championship by two wickets.

Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, gave away the trophy to the winning team and the runners-up trophy to NCR.