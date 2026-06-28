Noted Punjabi writer Dalip Singh Uppal passes away in Patiala at 88

Dalip Singh Uppal, prominent Punjabi writer and translator and the former Finance and Accounts Officer of the Punjabi University, Patiala, passed away at 5 am on Saturday morning at his residence in Urban Estate, Patiala. He was 88 years old. The information was shared by noted children’s writer Darshan Singh, president of the Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Patiala.

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Apart from serving for many years as an administrative officer at Punjabi University, Uppal was a serious reader, an insightful writer and a distinguished connoisseur of Hindustani classical music. He had a strong command over the Punjabi, English and Hindi languages and literature.

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Looking back at his time with Uppal, Darshan recalled the moment when Uppal had presented him with copies of his autobiography, Himmat De Hasil (Achievements of Courage). Expressing grief over Uppal’s demise, Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Chairman of the Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, Ludhiana, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, including his wife Dr Kamlesh Uppal, son Dr Alankar Singh, daughter Dr Nivedita Singh and son-in-law Dr Bhim Inder Singh.