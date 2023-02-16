Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

The Municipal Corporation will soon be issuing notices to commercial establishments regarding installation of fire safety equipment and availing of fire safety certification. Corporation officials said they have decided to issue notices to owners of commercial, educational and institutional buildings across the city.

The MC had been carrying out activities across the city to inform and educate residents about fire safety. The civic body had also sent notices to some building owners regarding the same.

Recently, the corporation had carried out a fire safety awareness programme at a private school in the city and trained students on handling fire incidents.

Officials at the fire wing of the Municipal Corporation said many government schools in Patiala lacked the requisite fire safety equipment. “We have been sending notices and directions to private offices as well as government authorities to ensure installation of fire safety equipment. Only a handful of schools in the city have installed the fire safety equipment despite the awareness camps,” an MC official said.

A fire safety officer at the corporation said, “We have yet again decided to issue notices to building owners who have failed to get the necessary installations done at their places. These notices will be sent to all commercial, industrial and institutional buildings in a phased manner.”