Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 26

It has been an annual ritual for Lachman Dass Tony, a city resident, to pay obeisance to the Sahibzadas by bathing in ice-cold water.

The 52-year-old says every year he bathes in ice-cold water on the nights of December 23, 24 and 25 and visits Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. He has been doing so since he was 26 years old.

Talking to Chandigarh Tribune, he says, “Since the age of 26, I have been putting 3 quintals of ice in water and taking a bath in it. When I was young, my father used to share stories of Sikh Gurus and Hindu Gods and their sacrifices. He once told me about Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, who along with their grandmother Mata Gujri, were kept in an open tower in December and were later bricked alive. Thereafter, I decided to pay obeisance by bathing in ice-cold water.”