Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gurpreet Singh Thind held a meeting with various shopkeepers and members of the Beopar Mandal here today regarding the orders issued by the state government to change sign boards and names of all public and private establishments in state to Punjabi.

The establishments were ordered to make the changes by February 21 (International Mother Language Day), failing which a fine as per the Punjab Official Languages Act (from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000) would be imposed.

Sharing information on the same, the District Language Officer said the initiative has been taken to proliferate Punjabi language.

Thind said names of all government offices, semi-government offices, educational institutions, boards, corporations, NGOs, shops and business establishments have to be written in Punjabi (Gurmukhi script) for the purpose of proliferation of the language.

“Along with these, names of roads, name plates, milestones and sign boards will also be written in Punjabi,” she said.

The orders apply to private shops and establishments as well, though the officer said the act does not have provisions to issue them a fine.

She said after February 21, the government officials responsible for making the changes at government institutions will be fined as per the Punjab official languages (amendment) act, 2021, which warrants fine of Rs 500 for the first violation, upto Rs 2000 and upto Rs 5000 for the second and third violations, respectively.