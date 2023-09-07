Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

After leaders of the Congress, local SAD leaders, including former Mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz, have also started submitting objections against the new ward map released by the Municipal Corporation and boundaries of colonies.

Bazaz submitted a long list of objections and said the draft notification violated the provisions outlined in the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995, and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

He said there was a mismatch between the ward numbers mentioned in the draft notification scheme and the ward numbers illustrated on the map.

“Ward number 1, 18, 21, 26, 45, 49, 52 and 54 have been declared as reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the draft notification scheme. However, the SC population in these newly created wards is less, which violates the provisions stipulated in the order,” he said.

Bazaz said as per the order, wards with reserved seats for SC should be allocated in those areas where the proportion of the SC population is the largest. “It is essential to ensure an equitable population distribution to maintain fair representation and avoid concentration or dilution of voting power in specific areas,” he pointed out.

Bazaz said none of the wards from 17 to 23 was designated under open category.

He said there was a discrepancy in the allocation of seats reserved for backward classes (BCs). “Two wards have been simultaneously reserved for BCs, ignoring the principles of delimitation, specifically considering population distribution in the particular ward. Other wards with a higher population of BCs have been ignored. Ward number 22 and 23 have been deliberately reserved for women candidates,” he pointed out.

“Some wards, such as 10, 55 and 57, have vast areas where the principle of compactness fails. These wards have huge area and population, whereas some wards, such as 50, 56, 40 and 58, have much smaller areas,” he said.

Bazaz said the corporation should provide a detailed explanation for the discrepancies and violations identified and the steps taken to rectify them.

