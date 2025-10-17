Now, mustard can be grown in polluted soil

Punjabi University, Patiala, has achieved a significant breakthrough wherein mustard/canola can be grown in contaminated soil.

This research, conducted by Gurvarinder Kaur under the supervision of Professor Geetika Sirhindi, head of department of botany, has been published in international publications — Scopus Journals — and has also been recognised in Sydney at International IRC2023 summit.

Geetika, explored and evaluated plant- based steroid hormone 28-homobrassinolid (28-HBL). It has great potential in making crops, especially Brassica juncea, a canola variety resilient and has sustainable productivity in the soil polluted with cadmium.

She said the team utilised this specific plant hormone, 28-homobrassinolid (28-HBL) and a beneficial fungus, Piriformospora indica.

The hormone helps mustard plants cope with stress caused by cadmium pollution, while the fungus, which resides in the plant’s roots, promotes growth and development.

Gurvarinder further said this method ensured that cadmium’s impact was confined to the roots, which is neither used for human consumption nor as animal fodder.

She further emphasised that the technique also holds promise for naturally remediating contaminated soil.