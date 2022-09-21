NPL to provide scholarships to 19 meritorious girls

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

To bring a positive change through education, Nabha Power Limited (NPL), Rajpura, will award merit-cum-need-based scholarships to meritorious girls and boys of villages nearby its premises.

The programme, first launched in 2020, is open to girls of 49 villages covered under the company’s CSR initiatives and is aimed at providing financial support to girls in achieving their educational and career dreams. Ninteen girl students will be selected under this initiative

SK Narang, chief executive, NPL, said, “ The programme supports the girl child with a family having an annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh. The scholarships are given to girls who acquire a minimum of 65 per cent in the 10+2 examination.

