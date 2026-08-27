Nurses’ association backs Punjab government employees’ strike

The United Nurses Association of Punjab (UNAP) has extended full support to the August 27 state-wide struggle in support of the long-pending demands of Punjab employees, pensioners, contractual, temporary and outsourced workers.

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The UNAP president Ramanjit Singh Gill demanded immediate release of pending financial and retirement benefits and disposal of all outstanding cases.

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The chairperson Arti Bali said employees and pensioners were the backbone of the state’s administrative system and urged the government to resolve their genuine demands. The chief spokesperson Jyoti Sharma appealed to the government to avoid confrontation and hold immediate talks with employee organisations for a time-bound solution.

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The association supported restoration of the old pension scheme, scrapping of NPS, regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees, reintroduction of the ACP scheme, removal of pay-scale anomalies and release of pending 18 per cent DA instalments and arrears.

On the call given by the Sanjha Mulazim Manch, the Punjab Government employees and pensioners will observe state wide strike on August 27 (Thursday). The mass casual leave by government employees will be observed in all government departments.—TNS