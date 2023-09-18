Nursing students continue dharna

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 17

The SAD (B) leaders led by Raju Khanna, in charge of SOI, Kissan Unions, and NGOs, are sitting along with students on this dharna. Students, mostly girls from J&K, expressed satisfaction over the registration of the FIR as the university chancellor, his wife and son had allegedly cheated them and jeopardised their future.

The students alleged that Desh Bhagat Nursing College has been allotted only 60 seats by the Indian Nursing Council, but the college has admitted approximately 187 students. They said that the college authorities are offering them a degree from Lal Singh College. They added that the university authorities are also offering to return their fees after they have already spent four years at the institute. Despite their agitation, no remedial action was taken by the concerned authorities.

Gurbans Singh Bains, DSP, said that statements of students are being recorded, and after verifying the records, raids will be conducted to nab them. He added that the police have started the process to cancel all FIRs registered against students.

According to sources, a team from the Indian Nursing Council and the state government is likely to visit the university to verify the allegations of students and take further action against the university.

