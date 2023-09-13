Nursing students stage dharna

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 12

Hundreds of nursing students of Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, have been staging a dharna in front of the varsity campus, disrupting the flow of traffic.

The protesters raised slogans against the university, accusing the management of admitting more students than the seats allotted by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

‘More admissions than allotted seats’ The students alleged that even though the institute had been allotted only 60 seats by the INC, it admitted approximately 187 students. They said that, consequently, most of the students would be given degrees from some other institute

One of the agitators claimed that the university authorities are offering them degrees from Lal Singh College, an institution that is neither recognised by the INC, nor by any state government.

