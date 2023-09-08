Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 7

The District Health Department distributed nutrition kits among TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Free Bharat Abhiyaan.

Civil Surgeon Davinderjit Kaur said the campaign was being run with an objective to make India TB-free by 2025. She said seminars were being organised to create awareness among TB patients.

She said along with the health of patients, their social conditions such as nutrition, living, working, etc, were also considered and to improve it the examination and treatment of the patient was initiated on priority.

The official said besides medical institutions, the society played an important role in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and joint efforts were needed to defeat the disease.

The Civil Surgeon appealed to citizens, NGOs, clubs, social, political and private organisations to come forward for the adoption of patients as along with medicines, nutritional food was also necessary for a TB patient.

District TB Officer Harpreet Kaur and District Group Education and Information Officer Baljinder Singh were present on the occasion.

