Office of Patiala DC inspected

Patiala: Chander Gaind, Divisional Commissioner, Patiala Range, on Tuesday inspected the office of the Patiala Deputy Commissioner and said all pending cases and complaints should be disposed of at the earliest. He also issued directions that pending cases in the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and the District Revenue Officer should also be settled on a priority. —
