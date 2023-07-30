Official gets warm send-off post training

Patiala, July 29
Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Akshita Gupta was given a warm send-off by her colleagues at the Mini-Secretariat after she completed her training period in the district.
The District Administrative Office organised a farewell party for Akshita, a 2021-batch IAS officer. City residents had appreciated the rescue and rehabilitation work done by her during the recent floods. “I will never forget the experiences and the love I have received from the people here. It was truly a learning experience and I am glad that I could serve the city residents,” she said.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney congratulated Akshita for her performance during the relief work. She honoured her with a tricolour and an IAS flag.
