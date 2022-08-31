Officials' frequent leave hits Health Dept work in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

Nodal officers of the district Health Department have unusually been taking leave of absence one by one at a regular interval over the past few weeks. Consequently, the office work and various programmes have been severely affected. A nodal officer is said to have applied for leave thrice over the past two months.

Though the officers cited personal reasons for seeking leave, the demeanour and functioning of their boss is said to be the reason behind their requests for leave. It has been learnt that five officers have already applied for leave this week.

Apart from nodal officers, an assistant civil surgeon has also applied for leave citing personal reasons.

A few months ago, a nodal officer had openly objected to the close-door policy adopted by the senior official.

A nodal officer, who has applied for leave, said, “Everyone wants to work. The working environment, however, should be conducive. There is trust deficit at the work place, which is hampering the functioning of the office.”

Calling it totally false information, Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “They have mentioned family engagements as their reasons for taking leave. It is totally baseless that they are upset at the functioning of the office.”

As to work being affected due to officers going on leave, the Civil Surgeon claimed that he would reassign work to other officers as not everyone was not going on leave at the same time.

