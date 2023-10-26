Officials join hands with farmer unions to curb stubble burning

Patiala, October 25
To combat the problem of stubble burning here, the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting with the representatives of various farmer unions today.
Sawhney said it was imperative that a collaborative effort be made to prevent stubble burning in the fields to help save the environment. The DC talked about the need for hay-baler machines to be made available in many villages. These machines make bales of crop residue so there is no need to set stubble on fire. She said the district administration has prepared a list of villages where the need for these machines is high.
The DC urged the farmers’ unions to report any challenges they may encounter in preventing stubble burning promptly. She added that every farmer that refrains from burning stubble will be recognized and appreciated.
The unions said that they are committed to discouraging stubble burning. The unions were assured of quick responses to any difficulties they may face in implementing these measures. The union representatives said that they are resolved to help fellow farmers curb the problem of stubble burning.
