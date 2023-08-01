On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 31

Rich tributes were paid to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day at his memorial, which is situated at Rauza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Residents, led by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, observed two minutes of silence in honour of the revolutionary.

Addressing the gathering, DC Shergill said, “Those who laid down their lives for their motherland are a source of inspiration for generations to come. A society that is blind to the value of the ultimate sacrifice made by someone for their country cannot make any progress. The nation is indebted to such martyrs.” She also exhorted the attendees to wage a war on social evils like drug abuse, female foeticide, dowry, corruption, adulteration and pollution.

MLA Rai said, “Udham Singh sacrificed his life not for a particular faith or a caste, but just to avenge the Jallianwala massacre.” He stressed, “It is our duty to serve the country.”

#Fatehgarh Sahib