On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, July 31
Rich tributes were paid to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day at his memorial, which is situated at Rauza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Residents, led by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, observed two minutes of silence in honour of the revolutionary.
Addressing the gathering, DC Shergill said, “Those who laid down their lives for their motherland are a source of inspiration for generations to come. A society that is blind to the value of the ultimate sacrifice made by someone for their country cannot make any progress. The nation is indebted to such martyrs.” She also exhorted the attendees to wage a war on social evils like drug abuse, female foeticide, dowry, corruption, adulteration and pollution.
MLA Rai said, “Udham Singh sacrificed his life not for a particular faith or a caste, but just to avenge the Jallianwala massacre.” He stressed, “It is our duty to serve the country.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...