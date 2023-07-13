One booked for student’s rape, murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 12

The Patran police have registered a case against a person on the charge of raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl. The suspect is a resident of a locality near the Balmik dharamsala in Patran.

Police officials said the body of a 15-year-old girl was found at the back of the Government Elementary School, Patran, today. It was without clothes and bore bruises and injury marks.

Local residents said the girl was a Class VIII student. She was raped on the school premises, which had been locked. They said the man confessed to the crime in an online message.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under Sections 302 (murder) and 376-A (person committing an offence of rape and inflicting injury which causes death or causes a woman to be in a persistent vegetative state) of the IPC.

