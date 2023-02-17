One held with 12-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

The police seized 12 gram of heroin from a resident of Hira Bagh of Rajpura road. The suspect has been identified as Sabar Ali.

Officials at the Lahori Gate police station said a police party, including sub-inspector Surjeet Singh, was carrying out regular checking when the suspect threw away a packet with 12 gram of heroin.

The suspect has been arrested and a case registered against him under various sections of the NDPS Act.