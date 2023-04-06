One held with 7 kg of opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 5

The Badali Ala Singh police have arrested a peddler and seized 7-kg opium from his possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said a police team led by Bassi Pathana DSP Amarpreet Singh and Badali Ala Singh SHO Narpinder Singh had laid a naka on the Badali-Hansali road last night. The police intercepted a biker for checking, who tried to flee the spot. But was overpowered by the police. During the search, the police seized 7 kg of opium from him.

He was immediately taken into custody.

During investigation, the suspect, Sanjay Kumar of Bihar, admitted that he used to supply opium in the area.