One held with pistol

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 23

The Sirhind police arrested a person with a country-made .315 bore pistol and two live cartridges.

The suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony in Chandigarh.

ASI Shamsher Singh said the suspect was nabbed with the arm and ammunition at a naka on the GT Road Sirhind. A case has been registered against him.

