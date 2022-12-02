Open varsity gets new Registrar

Patiala, December 1
Prof Manjit Singh has been appointed the Registrar of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (PSOU).
He is the former Head, University School of Applied Management, Punjabi University.
Prof Manjit Singh has also served as the Director, Central Admission Cell of the university. He has more than 30 years of experience in teaching and research.
