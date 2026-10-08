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Home / Patiala / Opposition welcomes SC order on fresh polls to 28 Patiala MC wards

Opposition welcomes SC order on fresh polls to 28 Patiala MC wards

Will fight on development agenda, says Mayor

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:06 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation in Patiala. File
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The Opposition parties have welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to conduct fresh elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation out of the total of 60 wards.

The Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur described it as a “victory of democracy”. She said serious irregularities had been alleged during the December 2024 civic elections, including preventing Opposition candidates from filing nominations, snatching or tearing nomination papers, and use of violence and pressure.

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“The directions have vindicated our stand that the electoral process was seriously compromised,” she said.

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Anuj Khosla, the BJP’s state youth wing president and Leader of the Opposition in Municipal Corporation said the SC’s decision had reaffirmed people’s faith in democracy. “The BJP is ready and will contest the polls in all 28 wards,” he said.

Former Mayor and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Bittu, meanwhile, alleged that the AAP government has been exposed. “The ruling party misused the government machinery and the election process was vitiated because Opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations and forcibly excluded from contesting the polls,” he said,

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Mayor Kundan Gogia said the AAP would fight the elections on development agenda. “We carried out development works worth crores of rupees and the local people are happy with it,” he claimed adding that the ruling party was still in majority.

The elections of the Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli (ward number 28) and Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Jagga (ward number 12) have been assumed as null and void after the Supreme Court ordered fresh elections in their wards.

They would not be able to hold their respective offices, anymore, confirmed a senior official of the local government department.

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