OPS: Employees burn govt effigy

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 24

As part of their ongoing pen-down strike for implementation of the old pension scheme, employees protested in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner and raised slogans against the state government while burning its effigy. They warned the government that if their demand was not met by November 28, they would intensify the protest.

Lakhbir Singh, district president of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, said even though the Punjab Government had issued a notification to implement the old pension scheme, it was not enforced, resulting in resentment among employees.

He said before coming to power, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised that the old pension scheme would be implemented as soon as AAP would come to power in the state. However, the government was still making a deduction in the salary towards NPS while GPF accounts of employees had not been opened. Besides, DA installments had not been paid and neither the report of the Pay Commission been corrected and implemented.

Lakhbir Singh said the representatives of the union also held meetings with Punjab ministers wherein they were assured that their demand would be fulfilled soon, but to no avail.

