Orientation programme

Patiala, August 26
An orientation-cum- induction programme was organised by the Physics Department of Khalsa College here for MSc (Physics) students on Friday. The programme, dedicated to the success of Chandrayaan-III, was addressed by Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha. Dr Arvind Sabharwal, Head of the Department, congratulated the organising committee for their special efforts and motivated students for their bright future. A non-medical final year student, Aman Sharma, mesmerised the audience with a guitar performance. Dr Varinderjeet Kaur from Physics Department made the students aware about the department, departmental activities, social media links and anti-ragging cell of the college.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe