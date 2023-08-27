Orientation programme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

An orientation-cum- induction programme was organised by the Physics Department of Khalsa College here for MSc (Physics) students on Friday. The programme, dedicated to the success of Chandrayaan-III, was addressed by Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha. Dr Arvind Sabharwal, Head of the Department, congratulated the organising committee for their special efforts and motivated students for their bright future. A non-medical final year student, Aman Sharma, mesmerised the audience with a guitar performance. Dr Varinderjeet Kaur from Physics Department made the students aware about the department, departmental activities, social media links and anti-ragging cell of the college.

