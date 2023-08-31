Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 30

While Punjabi University has failed to start new admissions to under-graduate and postgraduate courses at the University Centre for Distance and Online Education, private and other institutions are taking advantage of the situation. A Jalandhar-based private university has been displaying the same information as part of its content on the social media to attract students. Meanwhile, Punjabi University is to hold another meeting with the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the UGC for approval.

The university was set to begin admissions for the 2023-24 session in early July, but failed to do so due to its failure to get permission to admit students for the new session in time by March 31. As such, the DEB had closed its portal for applications. The university moved the court, but failed to get a respite from there.

The university has since been forced to delay the admission process for new students. The university website reads new admissions to under-graduate, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses have not started yet due to technical reasons.

Students who are reaching the campus for admission are being told to visit next week. “This has been going on for several weeks now. We contact the university, else reach the campus, but the officials say they have not yet started the admission process due to some technical reasons,” said a student seeking admission to a postgraduate course said.

Another student said, “In fact, people working for other private universities have been seen roaming around on the campus, distributing pamphlets of their universities to attract students. Due to the university’s failure, students are being lured by private universities.”

A student, showing a sponsored social media content of a Jalandhar-based private university, said, “Punjabi University’s failure to run the courses here is directly forcing students from poor backgrounds to take up the courses at private universities at three or four times the fee paid here.”

The social media content of the private university reads, “Attention aspirants, UGC suspends admission in Punjabi University for distance education admissions. Don’t worry, enrol in UGC-approved various distance learning programmes for the session 2023-24.”

Meanwhile, officials of the university said they were set to hold a meeting with the DEB soon. Vice-Chancellor Arvind said, “We have now applied and paid the fees. The matter is still under consideration. We are hopeful that we will get the permission to run the courses and admit students.”

