Out on bail, drug peddler threatens complainant

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 5

A trader, Sandeep Kumar of Bhal Majra village, has lodged a complaint with the SSP against Daljit Singh, alias Nanda, a resident of the same village. In his complaint, the trader alleged that Nanda, who is out on bail, was threatening to eliminate him as he had exposed that he was involved in sale of drugs, which led to his arrest.

He stated that his neighbour Sharanjit Singh had allegedly died due to overdose of drugs in 2022, following which he, along with other villagers, lodged a complaint against Nanda as he had been supplying drugs to the villagers. They demanded that his activities be stopped so that the lives of the youths may be saved.

Nanda was booked under the NDPS Act and was now out on bail. He is also facing a criminal case.

Kumar said while he was returning home after shutting his shop, Nanda and his accomplices attacked him. Trying to save himself, Kumar entered the house of the village sarpanch, where the attackers manhandled the sarpanch. Kumar claimed that the attackers ran away after the villagers gathered outside the sarpanch’s house.

The sarpanch then brought the matter to the notice of the police, but no action was initiated. Kumar then approached the SSP, who marked the inquiry into the matter to the DSP (Headquarters).