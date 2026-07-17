Outsourced power meter readers end protest

A three-week-long protest by outsourced meter readers outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office ended on Wednesday evening after the district administration and the powercom management gave a written assurance to consider their pending demands.

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The protest, which began on June 23 under the leadership of union president Lakhvinder Singh, sought direct contractual engagement instead of deployment through contractors, regularisation of services after a certain period of service and timely payment of salaries.

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As part of the agitation, 10 meter readers climbed atop a water tank and held a protest for several days.

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The situation turned tense on Wednesday when the protesters released a video around noon, warning that they would consume poison if their demands were not addressed by 2 pm.

The district administration subsequently initiated talks with the protesters and PSPCL officials. Following the meeting, the Powercom authorities gave a written assurance regarding their demands, after which the protesters ended their agitation and climbed down from the water tank.