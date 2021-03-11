Over 100 participate in leadership skill training

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 11
To apprise the final and pre-final year students of the importance of effective communication skills, developing leadership qualities, preparing effective resumes and how to build confidence for facing the interviews, a workshop on “Placement and Leadership Development” was organised by the department of training and placement in association with faculty of agriculture at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU), Fatehgarh Sahib.
Dr Vivek Vyas, assistant professor and nodal officer, Institute of Agri Business Management, Sri Ganganagar, was the resource person for the workshop. More than 100 participants of various departments of the university participated in the workshop. Vice-Chancellor Pritpal Singh inaugurated the workshop.
Dr Vivek Vyas, Dr C Rajesh, Prof in charge, training and placement, apprised the participants about the ladder to success in communication process via conditioning and overcoming the changes in the environment for proper communication of message through proper body language, signs and gestures.
