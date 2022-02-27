Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Patiala, February 26
Over 200 alumni reminisced their student days at the alumni meet ‘ Homecoming 2022’ organised by the Bikram Alumni (Global) Association under the supervision of Principal Dr Kusum Lata.
The Principal, in the welcome address, said, “The alumni are the ambassadors and collectively have taken the institution to greater heights.” She lauded the efforts put in by Secretary Krishan Kumar, Department of Higher Education and Languages, Punjab, in improving the infrastructure of the college under the project ‘Mission Smart College’. On the occasion, Harbans Lal Bansal was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
