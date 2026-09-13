Over 26,000 cases settled at National Lok Adalats in Patiala

Justice Alka Sarin, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Saturday visited the National Lok Adalat organised in Patiala. Sarin is also the inspecting judge of the Patiala district courts.

During the National Lok Adalats, 31,679 cases were taken up under different categories and 26,134 were settled.

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During her visit, Sarin inspected various benches of the National Lok Adalat and interacted with the litigants. She encouraged the parties to resolve their disputes amicably through mutual understanding and settlement, highlighting the importance of Lok Adalats in providing speedy and accessible justice.

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She was accompanied by Avtar Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Patiala, and Shilpi Gupta, Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Incharge Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala.

As many as 17 judicial benches were constituted across the district, including 11 in Patiala, two at Rajpura, Nabha and Samana, each.

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In addition, one bench was constituted at the Revenue Court, Patiala, for settlement of mutations and partition related cases.

Singh said that the main objective of the National Lok Adalat was to facilitate amicable settlement of the maximum number of cases, thereby saving time and money of the litigants. He further said that court fees, if paid, are refunded to the parties, while disputes are resolved expeditiously and as per mutually agreed terms, making it a “win-win situation” for both parties.

He also highlighted that an award passed by the Lok Adalat is final and no appeal lies against it.