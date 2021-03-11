Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials

Patiala, May 26
Over 27 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the district till date. Sharing this information, district health officials said as many as 6,246 individuals were vaccinated for Covid-19 today, taking the total number of vaccinations administered in the district to 27.02 lakh.
They said no one was found Covid-19 positive from among 380 samples sent for testing from the city on Wednesday. At present, there are only two Covid-19 positive cases in the district.
The officials said they collected 420 samples for Covid-19 testing on Thursday. A total of 12.49 lakh samples have been collected for testing from the district till date. Of this, 62,238 were found Covid positive, while 11.87 lakh samples tested negative.
