Over 5 lakh MT of paddy arrives in Patiala district mandis

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 24

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has said the arrival of paddy in the district’s mandis is increasing rapidly, and until the previous day, a total of 5,22,491 MT of paddy had arrived in the mandis. Out of this, 5,12,737 MT of paddy has already been purchased, and the payment for the cotton purchase, which amounts to 1,012.21 crore has been disbursed to the farmers.

DC Sawhney said out of the paddy purchased so far, 228,475 MT has been bought by Pankaj, 116,349 MT by Markfed, 99,717 MT by PUNSUP, and 68,196 MT by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

The DC added that farmers can obtain information about the management of stubble through a WhatsApp Chatbot at the number 73800-16070. Here they can access a list of available machinery in the district. She also urged the farmers to collectively work to preserve the environment, emphasising the use of in-situ and ex-situ techniques for stubble management.

