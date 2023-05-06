Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

A state-level Inter-Polytechnic Tech Fest was organised at Government Polytechnic College. The event was organised in collaboration with Punjab Technical Institutions Sports. The fest was aimed at encouraging the spirit of innovation among students and providing them an opportunity to showcase their technical skills.

Seema Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest said that the students would be able to take advantage of various scholarship schemes by the state government. She said such events provided a platform for students of polytechnic colleges to showcase their technical prowess and create awareness about the latest research studies and inventions.

Paper presentations and project-display competitions in subjects like computer science, IT, electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, textiles and fashion design were organised at the tech fest. Over 500 students from various polytechnic colleges of the state participated in the event.