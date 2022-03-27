Over 800 screened at cancer check-up camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

To sensitise people and promote early detection of various health problems and facilitate cancer prevention, Nabha Power Limited, which operates 2x700 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant at Rajpura, organised a cancer check-up camp at Jansua village in Rajpura sub-division of Patiala district on Friday.

The camp was organised in association with Jalandhar-based World Cancer Care Charitable Trust. During the camp, free cancer screening and medical consultation were provided to more than 800 people from around 15 villages of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Suresh Kumar Narang, Chief Executive of Nabha Power Limited, said: “It was an earnest effort of Nabha Power Limited to provide better medical facilities to people, especially in the rural areas. Our teams work closely with village panchayats and the local communities to promote quality healthcare.”