Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

Office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Chhoti Baradari market face inconvenience every day due to blocked sewer that spreads dirt and foul smell in the area. Various office-goers in the complex have complained to the Municipal Corporation (MC) over the issue, which have fallen on deaf ears.

Earlier the problem was restricted to public places only, now waste water has started flowing into offices in the vicinity as well. Owners of an office in the area have written to the Corporation demanding immediate action in this regard.

“Earlier restricted to outer areas, now waste water has started flowing in offices. We have complained about our neighbours to the Corporation over dumping of construction material like bricks, stones, cement and other waste into sewer lines,” said Nisha Kapoor speaking for S2K Educom Private Limited.

Simanrjeet Singh, firm director, said, “We are suffering due to overflowing sewer. The Corporation has issued a back-date challan to us without visiting the place. We will file a complaint with higher officials in this regard.”

Owner of another office space, Taranjit Singh Virk, said, “The problem has been persisting for a long time. An amicable solution should be found at the earliest. The sewage pipes in the building are of low capacity. This issue should be addressed by the Corporation.”

Other office-goers said sewer lines at various other spots in the area also remained blocked due to faulty system and dumping of hospital and hotel waste.

“Water flows from blocked sewer on road adjacent to the market and at another place nearby hotel. The area stinks. Dirty water spoils clothes of commuters and students visiting offices here,” they said.

An employee at an IELTS institute in the market pointed out, “The backside of Beant Singh Complex in Chhoti Baradari looks like a pond as sewer gets blocked here. It is difficult to park vehicles and reach offices in the market at times. Speeding vehicles splash dirty water standing on road on passersby. The Municipal Corporation should ensure that no solid waste is dumped into sewer lines.”

When contacted, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said he would instruct officials concerned to look into the matter.