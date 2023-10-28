Overflowing sewers raise the stink in Fatehgarh Sahib

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 27

Residents of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib are at the receiving end because of choked sewerage system. They are facing great hardship as stinking sewage is overflowing at several places.

The problem has been caused due to non-functional three sewage treatment plants (STPs) and faulty sewer lines, which were laid by the GDCL, a Delhi-based firm, at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The firm responsible for the maintenance of sewer lines for 10 years has further assigned the work to some private contractor, who has engaged 10 to 15 sewer men to maintain nearly 120 km of sewer lines. Ironically, the contractor allegedly does not pay these small number of employees regularly and they have often gone on strike to claim their salaries.

It is worth mentioning that the contractor has neither the machinery nor the equipment to handle the stupendous task efficiently.

Ashok Sood, president of the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, admitted that sewerage was a big problem in the town and residents complained about it to them every now and then even as it was the responsibility of the sewerage board to get choked sewers cleared.

Now fed up, they had decided to purchase their own machine for cleaning sewer lines from the funds given by the Union Government under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said Sood.

When contacted, Jugal Kishore, XEN, Sewerage Board, said earlier, the GDCL was entrusted with the task of cleaning 70 km of sewer lines. Fifteen persons were engaged to clean the lines, but now 50 km of sewer lines had been added, but the manpower remained the same. Kishore said now they were floating a new tender for the maintenance of 120-km sewer lines.

