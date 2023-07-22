Overseas training: Eyebrows raised over selection of principals

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 21
Three school principals from Fatehgarh Sahib are among those going for training at the Principal’s Academy in Singapore tomorrow. The Chief Minister will flag off the third and fourth batch of 72 principals of the state government schools.
Eyebrows have been raised over selection of the District Education Officer (S) and Principal of DIET, Fatehgarh Sahib, for the training overseas. Only one of the three selected from the district is a regular Principal, who heads Government Senior Secondary School, Mustafabad.
It is worth mentioning that 66 principals have already got training under the flagship programme of the state government as AAP had promised to revolutionise the education system. Under the programme, trained principals would impart training to the teachers in their respective schools and share with them the latest techniques and methodology used abroad.
