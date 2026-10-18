Paddy-laden truck from UP impounded in Patiala

The Punjab government has issued directions to various departments to protect the interests of the state’s farmers during the Kharif season 2026-27 and prevent attempts to illegally bring paddy from other states and sell it at the minimum support price (MSP) in Punjab’s mandis.

Providing this information, Dudhansadhan Market Committee Secretary Ashok Kumar Jindal said following the directions of Deputy General Manager Rajnish Goyal, under the leadership of District Mandi Officer Patiala Aslam Mohammad and as per the instructions of Dudhansadhan SDM Harjot Kaur, a truck loaded with PR paddy coming from Uttar Pradesh was intercepted at the Interstate Barrier Market Committee Dudhansadhan and handed over to the police.

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The secretary said, in compliance with government directions, the Market Committee and the Food and Civil Supplies Department have deployed employees in 24-hour shifts for continuous checking at the Interstate Barrier Market Committee Dudhansadhan and other checkpoints. As part of this campaign, joint checking was being conducted by officials of the Market Committee and the Food and Civil Supplies Department at the Dudhansadhan interstate barrier at around 7.40 pm on October 15.

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He said that during the checking, truck with number HP 72 D 5277 was stopped and inspected, and PR paddy was found loaded in it. The truck driver did not have any documents related to the paddy. In addition to the driver, Ramesh Lal, son of Sunder Lal and a resident of Ramana Ramani in Haryana’s Karnal district, was also present in the truck. During questioning, he stated that the paddy had been brought from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and was being transported to Patiala. Department officials also collected samples at the spot.

During the inspection, the driver and the other person were asked to produce the required documents related to the paddy, but they failed to provide any satisfactory explanation or documents to establish that the consignment had entered the state legally. The department officials subsequently handed over the truck and the persons concerned to the police for further action.

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Ashok Kumar Jindal said that the police had registered Case No. 155/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said that officials of the departments concerned were maintaining constant vigilance and working in coordination to prevent the illegal arrival of paddy. In this regard, Dudhansadhan Sub-Divisional Magistrate Harjot Kaur had also issued necessary directions.

Dudhansadhan Market Committee Secretary Ashok Kumar Jindal said protecting the interests of Punjab’s farmers and ensuring transparency in the paddy procurement process were the department’s top priorities. He said the Dudhansadhan Market Committee was maintaining continuous surveillance at barriers and other sensitive locations and was carrying out its responsibilities with complete sincerity and promptness.

The secretary further stated that if any person, commission agent, labourer or other anti-social element was found in the future to be illegally bringing paddy into the state or involved in such activities, legal action would be taken according to the rules. He appealed to farmers, traders and the general public to inform the Dudhansadhan Market Committee office if they received any information about the illegal transportation of paddy from other states. The identity of the informant would be kept confidential, and action would be taken according to the law based on the information received.