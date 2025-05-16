Pages of Punjabi University funds bungling probe report go missing

The crucial pages of an investigation report highlighting the role of a panel of Punjabi University which had hired ghost employees —particularly for the security branch — and pocketed their salaries have gone missing even before reaching the Vigilance Bureau.

The first eight pages of the report, which arrived in a sealed envelope, were found to be missing.

An inquiry had been conducted into the employees of the security branch based on a complaint alleging misappropriation of funds through fabricated attendance records. The probe found that employees had never reported on duty but their salaries were drawn each month.

Earlier in August last year, Vigilance Bureau had arrested a sacked security supervisor in a fake recruitment case at Punjabi University.

The security supervisor was accused of embezzling lakhs by recruiting his son who was settled abroad and his domestic help. The security supervisor was drawing salary on his son’s behalf.

Before the arrest, a committee was formed to investigate the matter further. The committee submitted its sealed report to the Vice-Chancellor’s (V-C) office, which included a 14-page investigation report and over 120 pages containing all the facts related to the complaint and the report.

Dr Karamjit Singh, the V-C of Guru Nanak Dev University, who was given the additional charge of the Punjabi University, subsequently, directed the branch concerned to send the investigation report to the Vigilance.

When the concerned branch opened the envelope for further action, the crucial eight pages from — 1 to 8 — of the investigation report were found missing.

The branch informed the investigation committee that the submitted report began from Page 9. Upon learning this, the committee expressed shock. The writing on the envelope submitted by the committee was also found to be altered.

Singh said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter, adding that a police complaint would also be lodged if required.