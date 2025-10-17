DT
Home / Patiala / Pakistan’s farm fires add to air quality woes in North India, observe experts

From October 8 to October 15, 47 incidents of farm fires were reported in Punjab (India) whereas Punjab province in Pakistan side reported 1,161 fire events, they say

Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:34 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The deteriorating air quality across northern India cannot be attributed solely to the farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh, where stubble-burning incidents have been on the rise. Experts point out that the neighbouring country, Pakistan, is also contributing significantly to the pollution in the region.

Satellite imagery has revealed large-scale stubble burning in Pakistan’s bordering districts, with clear evidence of residue fires in areas where farmers are believed to be clearing paddy fields.

Last year, Lahore witnessed the worst air quality and blamed farmers in the Indian side of Punjab for causing pollution.

Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environmental Health, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh — who also serves as Nodal Faculty Officer at the Centre of Excellence on Climate Change and Air Pollution-Related Illness (Health Ministry) — said that a recent satellite analysis revealed a sharp disparity in fire counts between Indian Punjab and Pakistani Punjab.

“Between October 8 and 15, the fire count disparity between Indian Punjab (47) and Pakistani Punjab (1,161) was stark, with Pakistan’s side witnessing far more fire activity,” Dr Khaiwal said.

In Pakistan Kasur, Okara, and Pakpattan emerged as hotspots, with Okara alone accounting for about 36.3 per cent of all fires detected in the province.

He added that prevailing northwest-to-southeast wind patterns could facilitate the movement of smoke and particulate matter from Pakistani Punjab into southeastern parts of India, raising transboundary air-quality concerns.

A senior expert from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi acknowledged the development.

“We are witnessing farm fires near border areas on the Pakistan side. Unfortunately, we have no control over events outside our geographical boundary,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, about 22 scientists currently stationed in Punjab have observed that while stubble-burning incidents in Indian Punjab have declined, air pollution levels have not shown a corresponding drop. This led to speculation that Pakistani farmers may be burning residue during hours or conditions that evade satellite detection. Afternoon geostationary satellite images showed thick smoke plumes drifting eastward, confirming a wider regional issue.

Khaiwal said current conditions show wind speeds of 6–12 km/hour from the northwest, with smog and shallow fog forming during evening and night hours.

He added that the flat topography of the Punjab plains allows pollutants to move freely across borders, with few natural barriers to slow their dispersion.

The issue has not been flagged yet. While Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official said that Basant Garg, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, could speak on the issue, Garg, despite repeated attempts and messages, was not available for comments.

In the meantime, 12 incidents of farm fires were reported in Punjab on Thursday. The AQI level in Jalandhar remained moderate at 125 and in Ludhiana it was 106. The presence of PM 10 was 104 in Patiala causing breathing discomfort to patients with lung problems.

