Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 17

Leaders of the Krantikari Kisan Union and the BKU (Krantikari) today held a protest outside the Passiana police station over alleged acquisition of land at Paharpur village in the district. They alleged that the civil administration used police force to ‘illegally acquire’ the panchayat land. The administration, however, refuted the claims and said the land was duly transferred to Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University.

Conflicting claims Over 200 cops had reached Paharpur around 5 am and tried to illegally acquire panchayat land on which farmers were growing crops after paying requisite charges. Avtar Singh Korjiwala, Leader of Krantikari Kisan Union The approval for the transfer of land was already issued. Only the land was to be acquired. It was acquired and handed over to the university. Ismat Vijay Singh, SDM, Patiala

Avtar Singh Korjiwala of the Krantikari Kisan Union said, “Over 200 police officials had reached the village and attempted to illegally acquire the land. The alarm was raised in villages soon after. We reached the site, but the police party had left. We then held a protest at the Passiana police station, which continued till 2 pm,” he said.

Korjiwala said the administration tied to illegally acquire the land. Therefore, the farmers would meet Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney over the matter on Monday.

Samana DSP Saurav Jindal said the police party was there only to ensure proper law and order.

Patiala SDM Ismat Vijay Singh refuted farmers’ claims. She said the land was already transferred by the Panchayat Department to Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University for its campus. She said, “The approval for the transfer of land was already issued. Only the land was to be acquired. We were there to ensure proper law and order. The land was acquired and handed over to the university.”