Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

The Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League is scheduled to be held from March 2 at the National Institute of Sports Cycling Velodrome. For the first time in the history, the league is jointly being organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Sports, Government of India, and Cycling Federation of India.

An organising committee for the league has been formed by the Cycling Federation of India. The committee includes VN Singh (Director of the federation), Neeraj Tanwar (General Secretary, Haryana Cycling Association), Jagdeep Singh Kahlon (Maharaja Ranjit Singh awardee and member of Women Commission of the federation), Satwinder Singh Vicky, D Gurmeet Singh, Rohit Kumar and Roshan Singh.

A nine-member technical official team has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the event under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India and Sports Authority of India.

“There will be five events in the league, including individual pursuit, individual time trial, individual sprint, carry and scratch race. The gold medallists will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, silver medallist will be given Rs 6,000 and bronze medallist will be awarded Rs 4,000,” coordinator of the league and Maharaja Ranjit Singh awardee Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said.