Panel members hear SC plaints

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 13
Devinder Singh, Member Secretary, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, along with two members of the panel Chandrashwar Singh Mohi and Poonam heard complaints related to the SC category and redressed these on the spot at Bachat Bhawan here on Thursday.Devendra Singh asked officials to investigate all complaints from the section of society in a timely and honest manner.
